Chris Chibnall's new novel will be adapted for an ITV drama series

The 'Broadchurch' creator will release 'Death at the White Hart' later this month, and his own Imaginary Friends Productions, along with Red Planet Pictures, will then adapt the tale for a new series, with the former 'Doctor Who' showrunner penning the script himself.

The story is set in the Dorset village of Fleetcombe and follows Detective Nicola Bridge, who must "unpick a web of lies and rivalries to unmask the killer" when the local pub's landlord is found murdered.

ITV are delighted to have secured the show.

Polly Hill, director of drama, said in a statement: "I am very excited to be working with Chris and Red Planet Pictures again and that ITV will be home to his wonderful debut novel, Death at the White Hart.

"I think it’s a perfect partnership, and I know the adaptation, with Chris at the helm, will make an unmissable drama. It’s all the more special for us that Chris returns to Dorset once again with this very British murder and wonderful new investigation team."

And Chris insisted it was a "no-brainer" to bring the show to ITV.

He said in his own statement: "Polly’s dynamic vote of confidence in Death at the White Hart made it a no-brainer to bring the novel to the screen with ITV.

"Within this cliffhanger-packed murder mystery sits a specifically British story about how people live their lives right now. There’s no better home for it than ITV."

The writer will also serve as executive producer on the programme, which will go into production next year.

Casting details have yet to be announced.

'Death at the White Hart' is the first of his two-book deal in the UK and US, with Penguin Publishing having said it would form a new series of crime novels.