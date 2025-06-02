Chris Eubank Jr has secured a part in the second series of Netflix drama 'The Gentlemen'.

The 35-year-old boxer is set to star as a pugilist in the show that is created by Guy Ritchie and his father Chris Eubank – renowned for his tweed outfits and monocles – is said to be delighted that his son will feature in the series that centres on Edward Horniman (Theo James), the 14th Duke of Halstead who inherits a country estate ran by gangsters.

An insider told The Sun newspaper: "Naturally, Chris will play a boxer, and a big part of 'The Gentlemen' is about fighting because it's a sport the gangsters in the show are embroiled in.

"Guy Ritchie has frequently involved boxing in his gangster dramas, most notably 'Snatch', which had Brad Pitt as a bare-knuckle fighter.

"But the part Chris Eubank Sr likes is the aristocratic element.

"After all, he was once the Lordship of the Manor of Brighton, a title he purchased making his fortune boxing in the Nineties."

The second series of the show – which is a spin-off of Ritchie's 2019 movie of the same name - is also set to feature 'Downton Abbey' actor Hugh Bonneville and 'Love Island' presenter Maya Jama in the cast.

Ray Winstone will also be returning as Bobby Glass and is looking forward to getting stuck into the part again after taking a break from acting.

The 68-year-old star said: “I’m looking forward to getting back into the graft. Bobby Glass is back. I’m still in the prison, still nicked, but that’s the best place for him.

"It’s nice because I can come in and out and that way my daughter runs the business. It’s a good dynamic.

"I’ve got three scripts. I think we’re moving into the legalisation of cannabis and all that stuff.

"To be honest, I haven’t seen the rest of the script so I don’t know where the journey goes. In a way, it’s a good thing. I don’t mind that with this, because some of it is all over the place.

"And then Guy edits it and puts it all together and it becomes a story. It kind of worked that way last time."