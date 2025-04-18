Chris Hughes' brother has defended his bond with JoJo Siwa.

Chris Hughes' brother defends JoJo Siwa bond

The 32-year-old 'Love Island' star has grown close to 21-year-old dancer - who has been in a relationship with Kath Ebbs since last year - in the 'Celebrity Big Brother' house and Chris' brother Ben has insisted that they have formed a friendship because they have the "same energy".

Speaking on spin-off show, 'Late and Live', Ben said: "I believe the friendship between Chris and JoJo is based on the fact they have similar energy and have obviously bonded really well as a friendship.

"I think JoJo confided a few of her secrets in Chris because she can see what kind of person he is and he's literally like this outside of the house as well."

When questioned about the tactile nature of their relationship after they shared a bed, danced together and massaged each other, Ben insisted there was nothing going on.

He said: "He's got loads of friendships like that."

When people claimed the affection was weird, he replied: "Is it weird?"

Ben was also asked about 'The Only Way Is Essex' star Ella Rae Wise's struggle to connect with Chris and JoJo and said: "I don't think Ella has got the same energy as Chris or JoJo and that's where the break is.”

Meanwhile, Chris has admitted he would be devastated if JoJo left the 'CBB' house for any reason, calling her his "person".

He said: "If she left the house ever and I'd be stuck in here that would genuinely be crushed. I guess she's like my person in here. When you walk into a party you don't know anyone, there's someone you want to see in the room that makes you want to feel at ease.

"It makes me feel happy it makes me feel comfortable and it allows me to be me, it really brings out me, I like me, I like being me and I'll always be me and it takes someone to get you. We're like two peas in a pod."