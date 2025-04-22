Chris Hughes, Danny Beard and Patsy Palmer are among five 'Celebrity Big Brother' housemates up for a triple eviction on Tuesday night (22.04.25).

Chris Hughes is among five Celebrity Big Brother stars facing eviction on Triple Tuesday

The trio face the public vote, alongside Ella Rae Wise and Angellica Bell, as 'CBB' bosses look to trim down its residents on Triple Tuesday, ahead of Friday night's (25.04.25) live finale.

There was a couple of surprise nominations twists for the housemates on Monday night's (21.04.25) episode.

At first, they were forced to make face-to-face nominations, leading to plenty of tears and drama, and then the five nominated housemates were given the opportunity to save themselves from the public vote.

To do so they had to find a golden egg, and singer JoJo Siwa was the lucky recipient.

JoJo had initially been nominated by her fellow housemates, but Danny hadn't.

But in a shock twist, she was told to put someone up in her place after receiving immunity, and she picked drag queen Danny.

She told him: "You know I love you and you're one of my favourites, Sweet Danny.

"It's really weird because I know it's silly and it's in good fun and you're always taking the p***, and I think sometimes when it's not the time and the place that's when the humour still comes out and that can be hard.

"I think sometimes reading a room is really important."

But he replied: "Trust me, I know how to read a room. It's my job.

"When you annoy me, you know about it.

"It's OK. Of course, I'm upset, I want to be here like everybody else, but I won't apologise for being me."

Ella Rae Wise nominated former 'Love Island' star Chris Hughes, because she thinks he's playing a "massive game" in the house.

She said: "I’m nominating Chris. I’ve been told you like to play a massive game.

"And you come into things with a game plan."

Earlier in Monday's episode, Ella and Angellica were punished by Big Brother after they broke the rules when discussing nominations.

'Celebrity Big Brother' airs on ITV2 and ITVX, and on Virgin Media Two in Ireland.