Chris Hughes turns down Celebs Go Dating

Chris Hughes has reportedly turned down ‘Celebs Go Dating’.

The ‘Big Brother’ and ‘Love Island’ contestant had been tipped to replace Christine McGuinness after she pulled out of the E4 show's new series but he is said to have rejected an offer to appear on the programme.

A source told MailOnline that Chris felt it wasn’t the right opportunity for him at this time.

Additionally, when a follower on X asked about him taking part, Chris replied “nope”.

Chris recently hit the headlines during CBB’s latest series over his flirty friendship with singer and dancer JoJo Siwa, although the pair have insisted they are just friends right now.

Meanwhile, ‘Celebs Go Dating's 'Sexpert' Dr Tara Suwinyattichaiporn has insisted she "completely respects" Christine’s decision to quit the show early.

The 37-year-old model - who was formerly married to TV presenter Paddy McGuinness - recently departed the programme, because she felt it was "too soon" to look for love on a "public platform".

Tara - who is shooting the new series in Ibiza alongside dating experts Anna Williamson and Paul C Brunson – insisted they are supporting Christine "wholeheartedly" following her decision.

She told the Daily Mirror: "As one of the dating experts on the show, I completely respect Christine’s decision to step away at this time.

"It takes real self-awareness and strength to recognise your emotional boundaries, especially in such a unique and public setting.

"We support her wholeheartedly and wish her continued healing, happiness, and love on her terms."

Tara’s comments came after Christine confirmed her decision on Instagram.

She wrote: "I joined 'Celebs Go Dating' with great intentions but have realised that dating on a public platform and the attention that brings is just too soon for me.

"They’ve said the door is always open for me, which I’m so grateful for, but for now I’m returning home to my family."

Pop stars Kerry Katona and Jon Lee, as well as 'Too Hot To Handle' star Louis Russell and former 'Love Island' contestant Olivia Hawkins are currently filming the new series of the show.