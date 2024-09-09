Chris McCausland has "no idea" how he'll fare on 'Strictly Come Dancing'.

Chris McCausland will star on the BBC show

The 47-year-old comedian is the first blind contestant in the show's history, and Chris has confessed that he's taking a step into the unknown.

Asked how he's going to dance without being able to see, Chris told MailOnline: "I have no idea! They asked what they could do because I’ve never seen the show for obvious reasons.

"I can’t even go back and watch it to see what it involves, how intricate the dances are.

"All we can do is figure it out as we’re going along because I need to be in it and doing it to see what works and what doesn’t."

Despite this, Chris has been thrilled with the help and support he's received so far.

The comedy star acknowledged that he's certain to make "a lot of mistakes" during his time on the BBC show.

Chris - who lost his eyesight in his early 20s due to a hereditary condition called retinitis pigmentosa - shared: "Everyone’s been really flexible, really supportive, and me and my partner are just figuring out ways for them to teach me and for me to learn.

"It’s a learning curve and hopefully the mistakes we make along the way will allow us to have a bit of a laugh, make some funny VTs and show the mistakes, because there will be a lot of mistakes along the way, I imagine."

Chris ultimately wants to help to change the perception of blind people.

He said: "For me it’s not inspiring, I don’t think blind people need inspiring as much as they need representation.

"I’ve got in a taxi before and someone’s said, 'oh wow, you did the stairs on your own'.

"People think you can’t do anything if you’re blind."