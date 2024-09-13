Chris McCausland had no interest in 'Strictly Come Dancing' before signing up for the programme.

Chris McCausland is heading into the unknown on Strictly Come Dancing

The 47-year-old comedian will be the first blind contestant to appear on the hit BBC show but admits that he hadn't watched it before being asked to take part in the new series – which launches on Saturday (14.09.24).

Chris told The Daily Telegraph newspaper: "The 'Strictly' producers wore me down.

"They just wouldn't let it go. The thing is, I've never even casually tuned into the show or even been in the same room when it was on, so I had no burning desire to take part.

"My agent and my tour manager kept telling me it would be brilliant but I had to have the whole concept explained to me.

"It was only a couple of months ago that I learnt there were themed weeks. Initially I thought that there was a fake tan week because everyone kept going on about it."

He added: "Contestants always say they have no idea what they are doing. I really don't. What even is a Charleston?"

Chris began going blind in his teenage years due to a condition called retinitis pigmentosa and is determined to use his appearance on 'Strictly' to showcase the resilience of those without sight.

The comic said: "I'm serious about 'Strictly'. I want to show just how capable and resilient blind people are.

"There's a misperception that we are helpless but in fact we are hugely adaptable and amazing problem-solvers. Yet there's a 73 per cent unemployment rate among blind people of working age in this country – because employers just don't have the necessary vision to give us a chance. I want to change that – although if I'm useless it will be a bit of an own goal."