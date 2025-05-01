Chris McCausland is not returning for a second series of his talk show.

Chris McCausland

'The Chris McCausland Show' ran on ITV for 11 episodes and saw the stand-up comedian interview an array of celebrity guests, including Paul Whitehouse, Rob Beckett, Pixie Lott and more.

The comic's publicist has released a statement revealing that Chris, 47, made the decision to walk away from the programme to pursue other projects.

The 2024 'Strictly Come Dancing' winner has been inundated with work offers since becoming the first blind contestant to take home the Glitterball Trophy on the BBC One ballroom show.

The publicist told comedy news website Chortle: "It was Chris who stepped away from this show. It was a great experience but he’s looking at other opportunities and there have been a lot of offers since 'Strictly'."

Chris' next confirmed project is a BBC Two documentary which will focus on how technology has changed the way he has been able to continue his life after losing his sight by age 22 due to the genetic condition retinitis pigmentosa.

'Seeing Into The Future' will show Chris visiting Silicon Valley and investigating the latest technology helping people with blindness and severe sight issues.

Chris will also be releasing his memoir later this year.

Announcing the book in January 2025, he said: "I thought 'Strictly' was terrifying but my book has a release date and I haven’t started writing it yet. Don’t worry, I’m going to start right now. It will be really funny, I promise."