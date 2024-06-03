'Strictly Come Dancing' has reportedly bagged its first-ever blind contestant in comedian Chris McCausland.

Chris McCausland is reportedly set to become the first blind contestant on 'Strictly'

The BBC One Latin and ballroom show has already had a deaf star in EastEnders actress Rose Ayling-Ellis, who lifted the Glitterball Trophy in 2021, alongside Giovanni Pernice, and now it's been claimed the 46-year-old CBeebies star is among the stars set to hit the dance floor later this year.

Chris lost his sight when he was 22 after he was diagnosed with the genetic condition retinitis pigmentosa, which is inherited from parents.

A source told The Sun newspaper: “Strictly Come Dancing bosses are delighted by the signing and think Chris will be great on the show. He has a hilarious sense of humour and an infectious personality.

“Producers are really keen to showcase disability on TV and are conscious of how important it is. Chris loves working and doing TV so it’s the perfect project. Chris has spoken openly of his sight issues and is determined to show it won’t hold him back on the ballroom dance floor.”

The insider said of the 'Scared of the Dark' star's aspirations: “He’s been gigging non-stop for decades so is a real pro at performing in front of crowds. He is up for the challenge of learning how to dance and is prepared to put in hard work and long hours in training.

“He’s also hoping to have a lot of fun and raise his profile, like a lot of celebs taking part on Strictly.

“The pro dancers will all want to be partnered with him to embrace a new challenge and a show first.”

The Liverpudlian - who has a young child with his wife Sophie - previously admitted being embarrassed by his blindness.

He said: “When it started happening it was scary and embarrassing.

“I got myself into bad situations because I didn’t want to ask for help. I will never be on a level playing field with everyone else.”