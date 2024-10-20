Chris McCausland sprained his wrist before last weekend's episode of 'Strictly Come Dancing'.

The 47-year-old comedian has been a hit with fans on the BBC programme but revealed that he was in the wars during rehearsals for last Saturday's (12.10.24) show which resulted in him accidentally "dropping" professional partner Dianne Buswell.

Writing in his 'Strictly' diary for The Daily Telegraph newspaper, Chris said: "As sprains go, it was a mild one and I was deemed fit to dance by the 'Strictly' physio, but I needed to wear a wrist support.

"On the Thursday I did actually forget to put this wrist support on an ended up dropping poor Dianne in a rather unflattering heap on the floor. Sorry Dianne."

Chris' preparation was made even harder as he was suffering from a "stinking cold", which he made clear to his dance partner.

The star – who is the first-ever blind contestant on the series – wrote: "Last week I had a cold, a horrible stinking cold.

"I mentioned this several times to Dianne. Some would call that moaning. Dianne would call that moaning. Dianne did call that moaning, but I would simply say that I was keeping her up-to-date with what my body was telling me – and my body was moaning."

McCausland continued: "I was feeling particularly bunged up on Friday and Saturday, and I performed all of our run-throughs and the live show struggling to breathe through my nose.

"If you were watching and you thought that I needed to close my big flappy mouth, let me assure you that if I had done so, I would have suffocated halfway through and Dianne would have had to drag me through the rest of it by my one good wrist."