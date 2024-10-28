Chris McCausland worried 'Strictly Come Dancing' would be a "disaster" for him.

Chris McCausland is competing on Strictly Come Dancing alongside Diane Buswell

The 47-year-old comedian is the first-ever blind contestant to take part in the BBC Latina and ballroom show and is currently the favourite to win but had initial doubts over whether he should sign up.

He told The Times: "My concern was that it would be a disaster. I honestly thought it could be a car crash. Going straight into the cha-cha-cha on week one nearly killed me. A lot of the rehearsal time is me lying on the floor trying to plaster a smile on my face and saying, ‘Just give me five minutes.’

"I have the odd little bet on football. I never thought I’d see my name on a betting website!"

The CBeebies star - who is paired up with professional Diane Buswell for the competition - admitted that he always becomes "overwhelmed" at the end of a routine, but appreciates that the panel take into consideration that he is learning a new skill without being able to see.

He said: "I always find it quite overwhelming at the end of the dances — for various reasons, but if I drop Dianne on her head I can’t really style that out. So the release of the nerves, and the audience reaction, I have to take a moment.

"But there’s no hiding from the fact that I am doing this not being able to see where I am or what I am doing.

"And it’s nice that they acknowledge that. I think it’s also good that Craig [Revel Horwood, judge] maintains his character on it and criticises me. I poke him back with a stick and see what I get out of him. I’m good with that. That’s what the show is."