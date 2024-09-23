Chris McCausland's 10-year-old daughter Sophie is worried he'll fall off stage and "break a leg" on 'Strictly Come Dancing'.

Chris McCausland is dancing with Dianne Buswell on Strictly

The 46-year-old comedian is among the stars competing in the new series of the BBC talent show and he's become the first blind contestant to take part - but he's confessed it's a huge challenge and his little girl is worried he'll come away with a nasty injury.

In a column for the Telegraph newspaper, he wrote: "Have I mentioned that I was terrified?

"I mean, how can I possibly have confidence in my ability to do something when I can’t see the entirely visual thing that I’m being asked to do?

"On top of that, stick it on live TV where failures are there for everybody to see and where the chance of a generous edit is absolute zero, and what could possibly go wrong?"

Chris added of his daughter's reaction to his involvement: "I showed my 10-year-old daughter a clip of the show and asked her if I should do it. 'No, Daddy,' she said. 'You'll fall off the stage and break your leg.'

"She's a joker at heart, but she's got a point. Not quite the ringing endorsement other celebrities get. But I've checked and there is no stage so the joke's on her ..."

Chris is dancing with partner Dianne Buswell, who has revealed she uses a different technique to help him master the moves on the dancefloor.

During this weekend's (21-22.09.24) show, she explained: "I can't show him what something needs to look like.

"I've found Chris places his hand on my body and feels how my arms and my legs are moving and then he instantly gets an idea of what he should be doing."

Chris added: "She is really patient and bringing the best out of me".

The pair landed in fourth place on the leaderboard after their first dance this weekend scoring 23 points with their Cha Cha to 'Twist and Shout' by The Beatles.