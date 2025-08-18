Chris Robshaw almost turned down Strictly Come Dancing due to harassment from a female stalker.

Chris Robshaw almost turned down Strictly due to stalker

The 39-year-old English rugby legend has signed up for the new season of the BBC’s Latin and ballroom dance competition show but Chris was initially reluctant to take part after being targeted by a stalker, who threatened him with violence and spread false allegations about him.

A source told The Sun newspaper’s Bizarre column: “Chris almost turned down Strictly because of what this woman has been putting him and his family through.

“She’s made some disgusting threats. It has been awful for them.”

Chris - who has two children with his wife, Opera singer Camilla Kerslake – reported the woman to the police and accepted Strictly’s offer after his son Wilding begged him to.

“Chris and Camilla have been told by the police they’re not alone. This woman has form for what she’s been doing to them and has done it to other people too.

“Chris and Camilla are just the latest victims in a string of lives she’s tried to destroy.

“He only went ahead with Strictly for his son Wilding.

“He told his dad: ‘I want mummy to laugh at your dancing’. So Chris bit the bullet and went for it.

“He was honest with the BBC from the start and they’ve been amazing.

“They are supporting him and are aware of everything that is going on.”

Chris will compete on the show alongside former England women's football player Karen Carney, Game of Thrones actor Kristian Nairn, Ross King, Lorraine and Good Morning Britain's Los Angeles Correspondent, former Geordie Shore star Vicky Pattison, Neighbours legend Stefan Dennis, The Apprentice 2019 candidate Thomas Skinner, RuPaul's Drag Race UK star La Voix, trailblazing model Ellie Goldstein, YouTuber-and-podcaster George Clarke, EastEnders star Balvinder Sopal, former Love Island star Dani Dyer, retired footballer Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, Doctor Who legend Alex Kingston, and Olympic sprinter Harry Aikines-Aryeetey - also known as Nitro from BBC's Gladiators.