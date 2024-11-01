'The Chris and Rosie Ramsey Show' will be returning for a third series.

Chris and Rosie Ramsey are gearing up to front a third series of their chat show despite initial fears that it had been axed

The BBC chat show is fronted by comedian Chris and his wife Rosie and started airing in 2022 but the broadcaster couldn't fit filming of a third batch of episodes in until now.

A source told The Sun newspaper's TVBiz column: "The BBC love Chris and Rosie, they’re a hilarious duo but most importantly, real, so it was a blow when they couldn’t get a third series underway. The show was shelved until schedules could align and work can now begin ahead of next year!"

The format of the show sees the couple - who tied the knot in 2014 and went on to have Robin, nine, and Rafe, three, together - interview another celebrity duo about their relationship in front of a live audience.

The BBC absolutely love Chris and Rosie, they're a hilariously entertaining duo but most importantly, real.

"They want to continue producing 'The Chris and Rosie Ramsey Show' for audiences but due to schedule clashes they can't make it work right now.

"While the show has been paused for now, behind-the-scenes the BBC are continuing to look at ways the show can continue with Avalon [the show's production company]."

The ‘S******, Married, Annoyed’ podcasters claimed “there’s no secret” to their successful working and personal relationships aside from having “a laugh”.

Chris previously told Anita Rani on BBC Woman’s Hour on BBC Radio 4: “There’s no secret to our marriage."

Rosie added: “We have a laugh and it makes life a little bit more enjoyable, doesn’t it?”

Chris continued: “In day-to-day life, from parenting to the podcast to the TV show, as long as we’ve made each other laugh, I feel like it's been a success."

While Rosie pointed out: “And you don't always have to laugh at each other. Watch something funny. Laugh together. Or laugh at the other one’s misfortune.”