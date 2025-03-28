Chris Stark became "really proactive" when he was diagnosed with testicular cancer.

The 38-year-old star took to social media earlier this week to reveal he has been away from radio and podcasts recently so he could undergo chemotherapy and has now shared a positive update as he described himself as one of the "lucky" ones.

Speaking on ITV's 'This Morning', on Thursday (27.03.25), he said: "I had the surgery, and the surgery is removing a testicle, which is quite big news. It was fine, honestly, I became really proactive. I was like 'Let's just get that done...' I was still doing the radio at the time, and I was probably quite high on medication.

"I did the chemotherapy last week because it would help increase the odds of it not coming back by having this one bout of chemo.

"I'm hyperaware that there will be a lot of people watching this now affected by cancer and having a far harsher time than I am.

"I feel very lucky, I'm aware that I'm the lucky one."

"My understanding of it is that I'm effectively cured. They monitor you every month for the next couple of years and there's a chance it could come back."

The Capital Breakfast host admitted that he has been Googling all the time which "is a terrible thing to do" but has also been "amazed" with the way other men have reached out to him to say they have now been tested for the disease.

He said: "I don't know enough about it, so I find myself constantly Googling, which is a terrible thing to do, but my way of dealing with all of this has become a lot more proactive and positive.

"Since we've been talking about it, I've been amazed how many blokes have reached out to me."