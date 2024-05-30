Chrishell Stause is set to play an ambition-fuelled businesswoman on ‘Neighbours’.

Chrishell Stause is set to play an ambition-fuelled businesswoman on ‘Neighbours’

The ‘Selling Sunset’, ‘All My Children’ and ‘Days of Our Lives’ TV veteran, 42, will be joining the long-running daily soap as a “series guest star” and is set to arrive in Australia in July to start filming.

She’ll be playing new character Yasmine ‘Yas’ Shields, billed by show bosses as “a glamorous and successful businesswoman in pursuit of an exciting new opportunity”.

Chrishell said about appearing in the show – which launched the careers of Margot Robbie, Kylie Minogue, Guy Pearce and Russell Crowe: “I am honoured and excited to join such a beloved and iconic show.

“Coming from the world of soaps in the US, it’s back to my first love in the entertainment industry.

“They pitched me an idea for a character, and I was immediately excited to figure out a way to make it happen. Ramsay Street here I come!”

‘Neighbours’ executive producer Jason Herbison added: “We are thrilled to welcome Chrishell to the cast.

“We created a character especially for her and we can’t wait for her to bring the storyline alive.

“Expect intrigue and surprises – and many implications for the residents of Ramsay Street.”

‘Neighbours’ recently earned two Daytime Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Drama Series.

It marked the show’s first nomination in America, which has already received multiple nominations and wins in Britain and Australia.

Chrishell has also acted in US soap ‘The Young and the Restless’ and the Netflix thriller ‘Staged Killer’ – as well as Lifetime’s ‘A Rose for Her Grave: The Randy Roth Story’ and most recently the TV movie ‘You’re Not Supposed to be Here’, nominated for a GLAAD award this year.

She has received an MTV TV and Movie Award for Best Reality Star and a People’s Choice nomination for Favourite Reality Star for her appearance in ‘Selling Sunset’.

Last year she was recognised by Variety as one of the ‘40 Most Powerful Women in Reality TV’ and by Us Weekly as one of the ‘Top 10 Reality Stars of the Year’.

In February 2022 she released her memoir ‘Under Construction: Because Living My Best Life Took a Little Work’.

‘Neighbours’ is continuing on Amazon Freevee in the UK and US two years after its 2022 TV finale, watched by millions of fans.

New episodes of the show are released Monday to Thursday on Freevee, while the series also streams on Prime Video in Canada, Ireland, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand.

Australia’s Network 10 has retained first-run rights in Australia for the new chapter of the series and previous seasons of ‘Neighbours’ are available on Freevee.