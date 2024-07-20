Frank Lampard is "like the son" Christine Lampard's parents never had.

Christine Lampard's family bond

The 45-year-old TV presenter revealed her parents Frederick and Mina adore her football manager husband - who she tied the knot with in 2015 - and treat him like their own son.

She told Woman Home magazine: "I love the relationship Frank has with my family. Frank is like the son my mum and dad never had."

Frank lost his own mother Patricia in 2008 so the relationship with Christine's parents is even more special to him.

She said: "There are still moments where losing his mum takes Frank's breath away, and he can't quite believe its been so long.

"I didn't get to meet Frank's mum but there's a lovely picture of her in our house and even though the kids are really young, they know exactly who she is."

"It was a very emotional day when I asked Frank 'Why don't we call our daughter Patricia?' I think he was overwhelmed. I look at her now and she's nothing else but Patricia."

Meanwhile, Christine said she the key to a happy marriage between her and Frank, 46, is that they still make time for each other.

She explained: "Frank and I always make time for each other, which feels really special. We love getting dressed up, going somewhere nice and having a proper laugh. I still get excited about doing that.'

"We'll go out for some food, but if it's in the evening, we'll be back at a decent time because we know we'll get woken up at the crack of dawn by work or a small child.

"I'm just as happy going out with Frank as I am going out with a gang of girls. I like a sneaky lunch so I can be back early and avoid a hangover. If I knew I could stay in bed and sleep the next day after a night out, fine, but I can't."

Frank shares daughters Luna and Isla with his ex Elen Rivas, while he has Patricia, five, and Freddie, three, with Christine.