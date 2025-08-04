Christine McGuinness: 'I can just have a deeper connection with a woman'

Christine McGuinness prefers dating women as she can have a “deeper connection”.

The 37-year-old TV star – who split from Take Me Out host Paddy McGuinness, 57, in 2022 – revealed she wants her next serious relationship to be with a woman as she doesn’t want someone who is “playing games”.

She told The Sun newspaper: “I describe my sexuality as being a free spirit. Now I’m enjoying spending time with women. I can just have a deeper connection with a woman. I like someone who knows what they want and isn’t playing games.”

Christine – who has three children with Paddy – has only dated women for the past three years, with previous partners reported to include rapper, model and DJ Roxxxan, and singer Chelcee Grimes.

However, she refuses to put a label on her sexuality – which she said Paddy has always been aware of.

She said: “My ex-husband knew about it from when we first met and was fine with it.”

Meanwhile, Christine briefly joined the latest series of E4’s Celebs Go Dating but pulled out soon after filming began.

Dating expert Anna Williamson told The Sun: "It wasn't the right time for Christine to continue her journey in the agency.

“I think this is the absolute beauty of what the Celebrity Dating agency does - yes, it's a TV show, but it's also real.

"And for Christine it was very brave that she wanted to dip her toe back into the world of dating and throughout the process of us getting to know her, she realised that perhaps this actually wasn't quite the right time for her to be doing that and took a great deal of confidence and bravery inside to recognise and actually now is not the right time."