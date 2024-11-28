Christine McGuinness has a "busy dating diary".

Christine McGuinness is dating once again

The 36-year-old star has returned to the dating scene two years on from her separation from husband Paddy McGuinness and has had some "amazing" dates in recent months.

Christine told The Sun at the Beauty Awards on Monday (25.11.24): "I'm just dating, I don't want to do anything too serious, I'm just figuring out what works for me.

"I was single for a long time and I stayed on my own and I loved it and I loved having that time to myself.

"But I'm a woman, I want some company, I want to be around adults.

"I'm driving my car everyday singing nursery rhymes... that's not okay."

The model added: "I need to get out and have some fun and be around adults, so that's what I've done for the last few months. I've really really enjoyed it.

"But right now I'm not ready to enter into a relationship or anything."

Christine explained that she has been enjoying the experience of meeting new people despite her lack of desire for a new romance.

She said: "I'm just enjoying it.

"I'm very lucky that I'm in good company and I meet a lot of good people.

"I've really enjoyed the dates that I've had this year, it's been amazing. It's all new to me.

"I was dreading it because everyone always talks about how awful dating is. But I think I've got really really lucky and I've had an amazing time.

"I've got a really good dating diary going on."

The former 'Real Housewives of Cheshire' star is steering clear of dating apps and she prefers to meet potential new partners naturally.

Christine said: "No (I'm not on dating apps). I haven't needed them.

"At events like this I meet people, that's what happened and it's been naturally.

"We (Me and Paddy) don't discuss it, I don't want to say too much as he's my ex-husband but he's been lovely."