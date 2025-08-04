Christine McGuinness worries about her children facing the same negative experiences she did.

Christine McGuinness' fears for her children

The 37-year-old reality TV star was diagnosed with Autism and ADHD four years ago and Christine admitted she worries that her three kids - twins Leo and Penelope, 12, and eight-year-old Felicity - who are all also autistic will struggle like she did.

She told The Mirror: “That thought is always in the back of my mind. As a mum, your instinct is to protect your children from everything that ever hurt you. But what gives me hope is that they’re growing up in a time where there’s more awareness and acceptance than when I was younger. They have me as their advocate and they’re learning that their differences are something to be proud of – not ashamed of.

“I’ve had people judge me for being quiet, needing space, or for not making eye contact. But I’ve also learned that those words say more about others’ lack of understanding than they do about me.”

However, Christine – who split from her children’s father Paddy McGuinness, 51, in 2022 and divorced in 2024 – believes autism is part of her own “magic”.

She said: “Autism allows me to see the world in a very detailed and emotional way. I feel things deeply, I’m highly intuitive and when I care about something I give it 100 per cent. It’s made me unique, creative and resilient. I genuinely believe it’s part of my magic.”

Christine – who is working with the charity Models of Diversity for their campaign Neuro Proud – went on: “My dream is a world where none of us feel the need to mask, explain or apologise for who we are. For myself, I want to keep pushing boundaries, in private and in public, and show that neurodivergent people are incredible. With the right

support, we are capable of so much. For my children, I want them to grow up knowing their value, knowing they’re celebrated, understood and valued.”