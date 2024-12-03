Christine McGuinness is "petrified" about the idea of 'Strictly Come Dancing' because of the live audience

The 36-year-old model addressed her struggles with autism when she starred on 'Celebrity MasterChef' earlier this year, and while the BBC's Latin and ballroom competition has recently signed celebrities with disabilities - such as its first blind contestant, comedian Chris McCausland - it has not encouraged her to strut her stuff any time soon.

She told new! magazine: "For me, it's the live audience I would be petrified of, and when people look at me I feel they think, 'Oh, well, she can't be autistic because she's done an underwear shoot, so she's fine'.

"But a lot of it is on the inside. Almost like a swan [calm above the surface, paddling hard below the surface].

"I'm calm on the outside, but my heart is racing 100 miles per hour."

In 2021, Christine overcame her confidence struggles to bear all in the 'The Real Full Monty' on ITV1, to raise awareness of breast cancer - which her mum Joanne was diagnosed with in 2020, before confirming the following year that it was in remission.

The star added: "I had that power in me to go for it. But I would love to do 'Strictly Come Dancing', the TV show. I'd love to get more comfortable, carefree and not panic so much."

Christine hinted that bosses may have spoken to her about joining the show, but the time has not been right for her due to going through her divorce with comedian Paddy McGuinness, 51, after they split in 2022 following 12 years of marriage.

The Blackpool-born blonde beauty said: "We might have spoken about it and had those conversations, but I'll find the right time for me.

"The last couple of years have been extremely challenging - it's been difficult, no matter how amicable things are.

"It's going through a divorce and knowing that one day, you're possibly going to have separate Christmases and houses.

"All of that is extremely heartbreaking, I think, for any family. It wouldn't have been the right time for me to go off and do such a big TV show. But in the future, who knows?"