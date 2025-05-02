Christine McGuinness has quit 'Celebs Go Dating'.

Christine McGuinness has quit Celebs Go Dating

The 37-year-old model – who was formerly married to TV presenter Paddy McGuinness – joined the new run of the E4 reality programme alongside pop stars Kerry Katona and Jon Lee as well as 'Too Hot To Handle' star Louis Russell and 'Love Island' contestant Olivia Hawkins, but Christine has now confirmed it's "too soon" for her to be looking for love on a "public platform" so she's chosen to end filming on the Spanish island of Ibiza and return home to her family.

In a post on Instagram, she wrote: "I joined 'Celebs Go Dating' with great intentions but have realised that dating on a public platform and the attention that brings is just too soon for me.

"They’ve said the door is always open for me, which I’m so grateful for, but for now I’m returning home to my family."

A spokesperson for 'Celebs Go Dating' told The Sun: “We have loved having Christine on the show and completely respect her feelings and decision to return home and have told her that the door is always open for her in the future at the agency."

A source told The Sun that Christine was looking forward to taking part on the show but she felt uncomfortable with so much attention.

The insider said: "Christine has decided that some things are important for her to keep private. She thought signing up to 'Celebs Go Dating' was a good idea at first but now she feels overwhelmed by the attention.

"Christine has stepped away from the show and they have been really supportive of her and her decision.

"Her wellbeing was their main priority and Christine is looking forward to getting home to be with her family."

Christine was previously married to 'Top Gear' presenter Paddy - the father of her three children - between 2011 and 2024. They split in 2022 after 15 years as a couple.

At the time of their split, the former couple released a statement which declared the separation was "not an easy decision" but they plan to remain amicable for the sake of their children.

The statement read: "This was not an easy decision to make but we’re moving forward as the best parents we can be for our three beautiful children.

"We’ll always be a loving family, we still have a great relationship and still live happily in our family home together".