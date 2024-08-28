Christine McGuinness is "relieved" to have been eliminated from 'Celebrity MasterChef'.

The model and TV star, 35, was sent packing after she was up against Tamer Hassan, Jamie MacDonald, Jake Quickenden and Emma Thynn, and she is gone from the BBC show after failing to impress judges Gregg Wallace and John Torode.

The star - who was diagnosed with autism in 2021 - revealed that she has sensory issues with food but is was working on stepping out of her comfort zone, and she's glad to no longer be learning new skills "in front of the nation".

Speaking after her exit, she said: “I’m really, really proud of myself that I even went into a kitchen I wasn’t familiar with, that I tried to make food I’ve never made before

“But I was well out of my comfort zone, that was too much of a stretch for me.

“I’m happy I’ve done it, but I’m relieved I don’t have to keep practising in front of the nation.”

In the first task of the episode, Christine was challenged to create a meal using white sausage and crafted a breakfast dish featuring tomatoes, bacon, and eggs.

For the second challenge, inspired by her children's favourite meal of chicken nuggets and chips, the model prepared a dish accompanied by a tiramisu for dessert.

However, the meal didn't impress John and Gregg, as the dipping sauce fell short, and the tiramisu raised eyebrows due to its lack of alcohol.

Christine previously confessed that a “typical date” poses many “sensory” issues, like talking to strangers and eating in unknown venues.

She was quoted by the Daily Mirror newspaper as saying: “It’s sensory for me. A typical date, from what my friends would say, is you go for dinner, or you might have some drinks.

“I don’t drink and I don’t really enjoy eating in different places with people that I don’t know. Once I’m comfortable with someone, that’s lovely. But I don’t know how I am supposed to get to that point.”