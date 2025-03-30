Christine McGuinness has reportedly signed up for 'Celebs Go Dating'.

Christine McGuinness signs up for new dating show

The 37-year-old TV star shares three children with former husband Paddy McGuinness - who she split from in 2022 after 11 years of marriage - and Christine appears ready to move on after agreeing to take part in the E4 dating show.

A source told The Sun on Sunday newspaper: "Show bosses are delighted to have snapped up Christine, they think she’ll be great on-screen and appeal to lots of other women in their thirties dating after getting a divorce.

“Fans will see a new side to Christine too as she opens up about her personal life and films coaching sessions with the show’s dating experts.

“Christine has been open on social media about how she found spirituality and healing in Ibiza, so she’s thrilled to be working over there.”

Meanwhile, Paddy, 51, previously insisted he would be happy for Christine to find love again, even though they continued to share a house post-split in order to make life easier for their three autistic children.

Speaking with the Daily Mirror newspaper, he said: “If Christine met someone else, I’d be supportive.

“If someone didn’t know our situation and came to our house and they spent the day with us, they would not have a clue [we were not together]. We get on well, we live together and co-parent. We get the lawyers back and forth but that’s separate - that’s a different thing.”

Paddy also revealed he had been on a few dates, but decided to stay single and focus on his family.

He explained: “ I tried a couple of dates last year – After twelve months of adjusting to life on my own I felt I should give it a try rather than really wanting to. For now I’m happy being single.

“For now, we’re happy with how things are, living together and helping each other balance work and kids.”