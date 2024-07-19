Christine McGuinness is ready to find love again following the end of her 11-year marriage to Paddy McGuinness.

Christine McGuinness is open to finding love again

The 36-year-old model and presenter has no plans to walk down the aisle a second time but says being in a relationship is an “amazing, magical thing to have in your life” and she would be open to finding someone special.

Speaking to Closer, she explained: “Anyone that I've ever dated or had a relationship with - even in my teenage years - I was friends with them first, and then it developed into a relationship, and that was the situation with my ex-husband. We knew each other for a while beforehand.

“However, this is the first time I've been completely on my own, and I've got time for myself, and that time is limited. I don't know if I could offer enough to somebody to be in a relationship right now, and it's not that I don't want to.

“I know that I deserve love, and I love love, and think being around someone intimately, and laughing and enjoying adult company is an amazing, magical thing to have in your life if you've got it.

“I think [getting married again] is something I would definitely rule out. I've done that, I had the big white wedding, and I was married for 15 years.

“It's not something I'm in any rush to do. I only want to get married once, and I've done that. If I get love again in my life, I'll be really happy with that - I don't need anything more.”

However, Christine isn’t sure if she has the time for a new relationship as she is busy caring for her three children and working.

She added: “I think love is a blessing and you should count that blessing, but I don't feel I could give enough to somebody for that to be a relationship, because I'm at home with my three children most of the time, and if I'm not at home - I'm at work, or a charity event.”