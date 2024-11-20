Cillian Murphy has led tributes to late 'Peaky Blinders' costume designer Stephanie Collie.

The award-winning BBC period crime drama's cast and crew are mourning the loss of the key member of the team, who created the iconic look of the Peaky Blinders, after she passed away on October 26, at the age of 60, six months after being diagnosed with terminal cancer.

Cillian, who portrayed the lead character Thomas Shelby – known for his signature Baker Boy cap, tweed waistcoats and pocket watch - wrote: "Stephanie was a ferocious talent. She invented the Peaky Blinders look and silhouette that has become iconic across the world.

"We will all miss her. RIP."

A statement on the programme's official social media channels read: "We were so saddened to learn of the passing of costume designer Stephanie Collie.

"Stephanie's incredible work in our first series was key to creating the iconic look of the Peaky Blinders, and has gone on to inspire so many people around the world. Our love and thoughts are with her family."

Huge Hollywood stars have also paid tribute to Stephanie.

Samuel L. Jackson, who worked with the costumier on the 2021 film 'Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard', wrote: "Stephanie was fuel for my characters. A wonderfully joyous and collaborative part of my process.

"I'll miss her, is an understatement."

Marvel star Ryan Reynolds remembered Stephanie for her "wry wit and acerbic observational humour".

He penned: "Deeply saddened to hear of Stephanie Collie's passing.

"She was an accomplished and talented designer — but the world has also lost two precious natural resources: her wry wit and acerbic observational humour.

"My condolences to her family, colleagues and all who knew her. Rest well, Stephanie."

The designer also worked on blockbusters including 1998's 'Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels' and 2004's 'Layer Cake', and more recently, Amazon Prime's comedy drama 'My Lady Jane'.

Stephanie's passing from cancer comes just five months after her husband, director of photography Hubert Taczanowski, died from the disease in June.