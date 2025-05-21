Julie Graham thinks her marriage to Davy Croket "wouldn't have lasted" if she had not gone on Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT) to treat her menopause.

The 'This City Is Ours' actress tied the knot with skydiving instructor Davy, 40, after they met while the star was filming the former ITV comedy series, 'Benidorm' in the Spanish tourist hotspot - four years after Julie's husband of 13 years Joseph Bennett took his own life in a South London park in 2015.

Julie, 59, became menopausal - which marks the end of a woman's reproductive years - in her late 40s, and thinks that if she did not have HRT - a treatment method for the menopause that can help ease hot flushes - they would not be together now.

She explained to Lisa Snowdon and Andy Goldstein on the latest episode of the 'We're Not Getting Any Younger' podcast: "If I hadn't have gone on HRT, we wouldn't have lasted because he met this, you know, sexy, vibrant, funny, great, you know, va-va-va-voom, woman.

"And then suddenly, I was like this, 'Aah,' like tearing my hair out screaming.

"'What damn f****** washing machine?!' Like this. And he was like, 'Whoa.'

"He was like, 'What's happened?' Because we met in Benidorm. I think he thought, 'Oh, maybe she's just like that in Benidorm. Maybe she's just fabulous in Benidorm, and when she's back in Brighton, she's a b****.'

"And we wouldn't have lasted. There's no way because he would have gone running to the hills and quite rightly so."

Julie also admitted that life in her late 40s was "crap" amid a string of heartbreaking blows.

She overcame a divorce, losing her house, "two bereavements", the death of her dog, and her camper van going up in flames and then becoming menopausal - all of which was at a time she was out of work.

Asked how being out of work affected her mentally, Julie said: "It just causes a lot of stress. And then you, kind of, start doubting yourself as well. And it wasn't like I was going up for lots of stuff and not getting it.

"It was that I just wasn't going up for anything because I was at that weird age where I wasn't, you know, and menopausal, you know, that, kind of, it was all happening at once.

"I got divorced. I lost my house. I went through two bereavements, and then I hit the menopause. My dog died. My camper van went up in flames ...

"I kept going, 'F*** you, universe.' And it just kept going, 'Yeah, well, f*** you as well.' And just kept throwing all this stuff at me.

"And then the s*** icing on the s*** cake was the menopause ... I just thought my life was crap."