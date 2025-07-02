Claire Sweeney says joining Coronation Street has been a "real turning point" for her and came at a time when she was having "a wobble" at being in her 50s.

Claire Sweeney is very grateful for her role in Coronation Street

The 54-year-old actress made her Wetherfield debut in 2023 as drug user Cassie Plummer, the long-lost mum of Tyrone Dobbs (Alan Halsall) and estranged daughter of Evelyn Plummer (Dame Maureen Lipman).

Claire says the Corrie role couldn't have come at a better time because she was concerned roles might start to dry up as she got older.

Claire explained in the new issue of Woman's Weekly magazine: "I think most women have a wobble when they turn 50. You become a bit reflective.

"You look where you are. And at the time I just thought, 'You know what? I'm still working. I'm still doing work that I love and I can never grumble. I've done brilliant things in my life and in my career, and I'm grateful and thankful.'

"But when I got into Corrie at the age of 52, it was a lovely, lovely surprise and a real turning point for me.

"When I was younger, I wouldn't think, 'This is fabulous.' It would be, 'What's next?'

"But with Corrie, I'm so appreciating it and I'm staying in the moment."

Claire shot to fame playing Lindsey Corkhill on the Channel 4 soap Brookside on-and-off from 1991 until 2003, before she went on to present TV programmes, take on roles in stage musicals and appear in several reality TV shows, including Celebrity Big Brother, Strictly Come Dancing,

Sweeney is grateful to the ITV1 soap for putting her back in people's living rooms.

She said: "It's nice to be known as an actor again.

"I landed the role in Brookside for six years, and then I went away and did loads of presenting work and musical theatre.

"So to get back to acting in one of the best shows on TV, Coronation Street, was great.

"I've watched it since I was a kid."

As Claire's alter ego Cassie has gone down well with viewers, Coronation Street bosses extended her contact.

She said: "To be there for another year, I felt honoured and absolutely thrilled.

"I just love the job and I've been very lucky with my storylines as well.

"From going in as the druggie, doing heavy, dramatic stuff with Maureen Lipman, then doing nice light comedy stuff with Simon Gregson [Steve McDonald] and catty stuff with Kate Ford [Tracy Barlow].

"It's great, brilliantly written stuff."