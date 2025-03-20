Claire Sweeney took inspiration from DJ Fat Tony for her 'Coronation Street' role.

The 53-year-old actress plays the role of drug addict Cassie Plummer on ITV1's flagship soap opera and admitted that she gained a "deeper understanding" of the character through the London-based musician, who has been open about his own struggles in the past.

She told The Mirror: "[DJ Fat] Tony's journey gave me a deeper understanding of vulnerability and strength. His honesty helped me bring more real emotion to my character in 'Coronation Street'. I drew so much from Tony's experiences. It taught me how to approach my role with realness and depth, especially with Cassie’s complicated past."

The former 'Brookside' actress arrived on the cobbles as the long-lost biological mother of Tyrone Dobbs (Alan Halsall), who for years had been thought to be the son of Deirdre Barlow's former cellmate Jackie Dobbs (Margi Clarke).

Since then, Cassie has been embroiled in a host of storylines and after taking up the position of Ken Barlow's (William Roache) carer, it was found that she had been lacing his tea with drugs and spending his money without him realising.

Having been rejected by Tyrone and his wife Fiz Dobbs (Jennie McAlpine) over her actions to Weatherfield's oldest resident, she is currently homeless.

Claire's comments come just weeks after Tony took to social media himself to recount his early struggles with drug addiction.

In January, he wrote on Instagram: "18 years ago I was on deaths door ravished by addiction waiting to die was all I had to look forward too.

"TODAY I celebrate 18 years of Recovery I have so much love and gratitude for everyone that has been a part of this journey so far. One day at a time LIFE IS FOR LIVING When we are at our lowest there’s only one place to go and that’s up don’t let anyone tell you your not worth it and don’t ever give up because when we learn a new way of life …….WE DO RECOVER."