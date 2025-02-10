Kaleb Cooper is going to be a dad for the third time.

Kaleb Cooper is going to be a dad again

The 'Clarkson's Farm' star has revealed he's expecting his third child his fianceé Taya - declaring it's going to be a "very very busy August" as he prepares for harvest and the arrival of his new baby.

In a post on Instagram, Kaleb shared a picture of a scan and a babygro emblazoned with the words "Born in 2025" and wrote: "Very excited to announce that's baby Cooper number 3 is cooking …. Going to be a very very busy August."

Taya added: "So excited can't wait!! Our family is growing."

Kaleb, 26, and Taya are already parents to son Oscar, three, and daughter Willa, nineteen months.

The farmer previously admitted he struggled to watch Taya go through labour because he felt like there was nothing he could do to help her.

He told The Times magazine: "It was f****** terrible, because when I'm helping that cow, I know exactly what I'm doing. I can bring the calf around to the mum and so on.

"Now, when Taya was giving birth, I felt useless. I'm seeing her in pain having one of my kids."

He also admitted he's happy to be a young dad as he's always dreamed of having a family.

Kaleb added: "I wanted a girl and boy, which I've got and am very grateful. Then when I get older I can go down the pub with them, or out on the tractors, and I can still be energetic."

When asked if he could be having more fun in his 20s, he replied: "I'll make all the money now, hopefully have a farm, then chill out, go partying and be in Ibiza, though I can't think of anything worse than being in a nightclub."

Kaleb was raised in the small town of Chipping Norton, Oxfordshire and he previously admitted the furthest he'd ever travelled from home was a trip to London, which he described as "f****** awful" during an episode of the Amazon Prime series in which stars alongside former 'Top Gear' host Jeremy Clarkson.