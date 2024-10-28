Kaleb Cooper has almost lost a stone after cutting out sugar.

Kaleb Cooper has revealed he has lost six kilos since going on a strict diet

The 26-year-old farmer - who shot to fame as Jeremy Clarkson's, 64, sidekick on Amazon Prime Video's 'Clarkson's Farm' - had a strange dream that he couldn't understand but knew that he had to do something for the sake of his health.

He told The Sun newspaper: "I’m on a no-sugar thing, and it’s all because I had this dream.

"I did and didn’t understand the dream, but I knew I had to quit sugar.

"I went to tell Taya [his ­partner] and she thought I wouldn’t do it.

"I’m four weeks in now, and I’ve lost six kilos, which is pretty good.

"I do have the odd cheat day, but only sugars that naturally occur."

Kaleb - has two-year-old Oscar and 15-month-old Willa Grace with his fiancee Taya - is hoping to earn enough to buy his own farm one day whilst attaining enough financial security that he can spend time with his children.

He told The Times: "It’s amazing I have two kids, really. I wanted a girl and boy, which I’ve got and am very grateful. Then when I get older I can go down the pub with them, or out on the tractors, and I can still be energetic.

“I’ll make all the money now, hopefully have a farm, then chill out, go partying and be in Ibiza, though I can’t think of anything worse than being in a nightclub. "Everyone’s too close to me!"

The TV star noted that in order to achieve all of his agricultural dreams, he would need a bank balance in the tens of millions and joked that he might consider selling racy pictures of himself on OnlyFans in order to do that.

He said: "I was told by an old farmer, ‘Kaleb, you can’t farm without an arsehole. [He meant you need manure to increase crop yield.] So I’d have 60 dairy cows, 200 beef cows, 5,000 chickens and probably 1,000 acres arable. I’d have a farm shop with a butcher. I’d make my own cheese. [I'd need] about £20 million.

"Do you want to sign up to my OnlyFans?"