Kaleb Cooper wants to "make all the money" now.

Kaleb Cooper shot to fame on Clarkson's Farm

The 26-year-old farmer - who has two-year-old Oscar and 15-month-old Willa Grace with his fiancee Taya - found fame through Amazon Prime series 'Clarkson's Farm' and is hoping to earn enough to buy his own farm one day whilst attaining enough financial security that he can spend time with his children.

He told The Times: "It’s amazing I have two kids, really. I wanted a girl and boy, which I’ve got and am very grateful. Then when I get older I can go down the pub with them, or out on the tractors, and I can still be energetic.

“I’ll make all the money now, hopefully have a farm, then chill out, go partying and be in Ibiza, though I can’t think of anything worse than being in a nightclub. "Everyone’s too close to me!"

The TV star noted that in order to achieve all of his agricultural dreams, he would need a bank balance in the tens of millions and joked that he might consider selling racy pictures of himself on OnlyFans in order to do that.

He said: "I was told by an old farmer, ‘Kaleb, you can’t farm without an arsehole. [He meant you need manure to increase crop yield.] So I’d have 60 dairy cows, 200 beef cows, 5,000 chickens and probably 1,000 acres arable. I’d have a farm shop with a butcher. I’d make my own cheese. About £20 million.” He laughs. “Do you want to sign up to my OnlyFans?"

Since finding fame on Jeremy Clarkson's hit docuseries, Kaleb has toured with his show 'The World According To Kaleb' and recently published his book 'It’s a Farming Thing' but amid such a busy schedule has left his fiancee to do all the planning for their wedding next year.

He joked: "I’m going to invite every single farmer in the area to my wedding and get them really p*****, so the next day, they can’t go and jump on their tractors and make me feel bad."