Claudia Winkleman has apologised "in advance" ahead of her guest presenting role on 'The Graham Norton Show'.

Claudia Winkleman is standing in for Graham Norton on his chat show

The 53-year-old star is standing in for the 61-year-old host on Friday's (28.02.25) episode of the BBC chat show as Graham is away in Australia performing on his tour and joked that her one-off stint might not go down well.

Claudia - who will be joined on the programme by guests Chris Pratt, Saoirse-Monica Jackson, Toby Jones, Rob Beckett and Rachel Chinouriri - said: "I won't make a mess and I apologise in advance."

It is the only second that time Norton has missed an episode of the programme - after Jack Whitehall stood in back in 2019 - and he revealed details about Claudia's guest appearance when 'The Traitors' host appeared on the show last month.

He said: "Claudia does have another little job coming up. Because, at the end of this series I'm popping off to do a tour of Australia and my seat is going to be filled for one week only by none other than Claudia Winkleman."

Meanwhile, the 'Strictly Come Dancing' co-host recently revealed that she was turning down new TV work as she is satisfied with her current projects - which include the Channel 4 programmes 'One Question' and 'The Piano'.

She told The Sun: "I’ve been more than lucky and I think that’s enough. I do believe – and I’m going to sound like my kids – in gratitude.

"I’m incredibly grateful. I love 'Strictly', I love 'The Traitors', I love 'The Piano', I love 'One Question', and you won’t see me doing anything else."

'The Graham Norton Show' airs tonight (28.02.25) at 10.40pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.