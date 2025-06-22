Claudia Winkleman has to ditch her signature eyeliner following eye surgery.

Claudia Winkleman ditches signature look after surgery

The ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ presenter revealed it will be “weeks” before she can wear the eye make-up she is renowned for, after she underwent surgery on her eyes.

She shared a make-up free picture of herself on Instagram with her surgeon Julien Stevens and wrote: “This amazing human makes me see. He’s operated on my eyes before and he did it again today. No eyeliner for weeks and I sleep in goggles (no words) but I’m eternally grateful. Do NOT zoom in on my left eye - it’s wonky. Thank you Julian. I paid for the treatment, this isn’t an ad. I just love him. It’s very possible I’m still a bit sedated. Night night.”

According to his own Instagram bio, Julien is a “Leading Consultant Ophthalmic Surgeon based in Central London, specialising in advanced laser corrective and cataract surgery.”

His website states: “Mr Stevens is a specialist in laser refractive surgery with a world renowned reputation for clinical knowledge, expertise and results. He is professionally recognised for more than 25 years of innovative work in the development of laser eye surgery, and has performed over 20,000 treatments since 1990 of which 15,000 are wavefront-guided.”

Claudia previously revealed she her signature look is only for TV and she rarely gets recognised when make-up free in real life.

Writing for Stylist, she explained: “For the last 15 years, I’ve looked exactly the same – heaps of bronzer, pale pink lipstick, a full-on fringe and more black eyeliner than a Jack Sparrow impersonator. The brilliant thing is that it means I’ve never been recognised in my entire life – in normal, non-telly world I’m freakishly pale and don’t wear make-up.

“When I dye myself orange and stick on all the mascara however, then I know it must be work time and that in a minute I’m going to have to read out loud. Some people put on a power-suit, I grab a black shiny stick of kohl.”