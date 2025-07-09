Claudia Winkleman is to host a musical celebration of The Traitors at the BBC Proms.

The TV star is fronting two concerts dedicated to the hit TV show at London's Royal Albert Hall on July 26 as part of the annual summer series of events with a matinee and an evening performance featuring the BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra, BBC Singers, the BBC Symphony Chorus and a number of guest vocalists, conducted by Karen Ní Bhroin.

A statement posted online reads: "By order of the Traitors, you’re invited to a spine-tingling celebration of musical treachery!

"Claudia Winkleman is our host as we explore this worldwide television phenomenon, with its tense and haunting sound-world.

"From epic classical orchestral favourites to opera excerpts with betrayal at their heart, this unique Prom also features melodramatic chart tracks heard on The Traitors – with a gothic, symphonic twist."

The message added: "Conjuring the misty intrigue worthy of a Highlands castle are the BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra and BBC Singers, as well as special-guest vocalists.

"There’s a new take on that famous theme tune, a selection of music from the show and some familiar figures and faces from the challenges and Round Tables.

"A musical invitation into the world of The Traitors for all fans – whether you’re a Faithful or a Traitor. Don a cloak, fingerless gloves and eyeliner to lose yourself in a concert like no other."

The performances will feature recitals of classical works from composers including Mozart, Puccini and Tchaikovsky as well as modern tunes such as Vampire by Olivia Rodrigo and London Grammar's Hell To The Liars.

The Traitors Prom will also be broadcast live on BBC Radio 3 and BBC Sounds on Saturday 26 July.

The BBC show will return in the autumn with a celebrity version featuring famous faces including Sir Stephen Fry, Alan Carr, Paloma Faith, Charlotte Church and Jonathan Ross.

The show has already been filmed at Ardross Castle, in Scotland and comic Nick Mohammed, who took part, recently opened up about the experience during an appearance onThe Comedian's Comedian podcas.

He said: "The way that they create that show such that you are immersed in the game is phenomenal. We weren't even allowed to know the time.

"When we were in the castle you'd be like: 'What's the time?' And they'd say: 'It's Traitors time.' That was their response.

"They are so clever, but in the best possible way."