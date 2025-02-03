Claudia Winkleman has doubled down on rejecting new TV work.

The 53-year-old star has become one of the busiest stars on the small screen in recent years, having taken on several projects including the award-winning hit BBC One reality series 'The Traitors', and two shows for Channel 4 - music competition programme 'The Piano' and the game show 'One Question'.

However, the 'Strictly Come Dancing' co-host - who is temporarily replacing Graham Norton as he takes a break from his hugely successful BBC One chat show - has made it clear that she will not be "doing anything else".

She told The Sun: "I’ve been more than lucky and I think that’s enough. I do believe – and I’m going to sound like my kids – in gratitude.

"I’m incredibly grateful. I love 'Strictly', I love 'The Traitors', I love 'The Piano', I love 'One Question', and you won’t see me doing anything else."

Claudia - who is married to producer Kris Thykier and has Jake, 21, Matilda, 18, and Arthur, 13, with him - quit her BBC Radio 2 Saturday morning show in March 2024 so she could spend more time with her children.

However, she has not said goodbye to her TV duties and is set to return to Channel 4 with a new series of 'One Question' - which begins on February 14 at 8pm.

The show - which sees teams needing to answer one question correctly to win a whopping £100,000 - resulted in one lucky group taking home a big chunk of cash, which left Claudia battling to hold back the tears.

She admitted to The Sun newspaper's TVBiz column: "It was a proper moment, there was a big win, and I can't give away the details but, I did cry."

Speaking about being careful to not spoil the game and how bosses had to have a word with her, she added: "When we did one of the run-throughs, and I knew the answer, the bosses were like, 'Stop winking and making strange noises'."