Claudia Winkleman scolded by Channel 4 bosses over One Question help

The 53-year-old TV presenter has returned to host the game show's second season, but the 'Traitors' frontwoman admitted she landed herself in hot water with producers for attempting to nudge contestants in the right direction.

Claudia is quoted by OK! magazine as saying: "I really want to help them.

"But that’s why they don’t give me the questions, and certainly not the answers, before we’re in the studio.

"No one trusts me. When we did one of the run-throughs and I knew the answer, the bosses said, 'Stop winking and making strange noises.' "

The second series of 'One Question' will introduce a live audience, but Claudia has noted viewers in the studio don't try to give hints to contestants at all.

She said: "They’re very good. There are no coughs."

On the programme, pairs of contestants must answer just one question correctly from a selection of 16 possible answers to win the £100,000 prize.

While Claudia likes the idea of appearing on 'One Question' as a contestant, the 'Strictly Come Dancing' host would only consider doing so with "someone smarter" alongside her, such as her husband Kris Thykier.

Looking to the show's second season, Claudia gushed about 'One Question', and said it "holds a special place in [her] heart because of its simplicity".

Even so, the star insisted the programme's simplicity did not mean it was “easy” for contestants.

She explained: "There might only be one question, but it isn’t an easy question. It’s difficult. You either know it or you don’t."

Teasing the upcoming series, Claudia revealed she let her emotions get the better of her when a pair of contestants hit the jackpot.

She said: "There is a big win and obviously I can’t give you any details, but I did cry.

"I don’t really cry because I’m over 50, wearing too much fake tan and too much eyeliner, but it was a proper moment.

"It was a proper moment for everyone in the studio and that’s when you know it’s good."