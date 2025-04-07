Clive Myrie is going to Africa for his latest travel series.

Clive Myrie will visit Africa in his third BBC travelogue

The BBC newsreader has landed a third global jaunt after previously heading to Italy and the Caribbean on the show.

The new ten-parter, 'Clive Myrie's African Adventures', will take him to a continent he once covered as a news correspondent.

Clive said: "I was based in Johannesburg, working for the BBC, more than 20 years ago.

"It's such an exciting, culturally rich and diverse continent and I've always wanted to come back to explore it more deeply."

The series will air on the BBC next year and will show the newsman visiting Morocco, where he will ride alongside the Arab world's first all-female motorcycle group.

Myrie will also join a football academy in Nigeria and will work in vineyards and fruit farms during a visit to South Africa.

A visit to Ghana is the most personal part of the trip, as it enables a deeper exploration of Clive's family roots.

The 'Mastermind' presenter will take part in a ceremony to the ancestors and is given the chance to take on a Ghanaian name.

Clive travelled to the Caribbean for last year's series and explained that he had a go at ballet during filming for the show.

The 60-year-old broadcaster recalled: "I was with a bunch of young ballet dancers in Cuba and they said, ‘Do you want to try?’ So I did! I put on ballet tights and did some moves, it was fun.

"It harks back to Fidel Castro’s idea that culture wasn’t just for the elite, it was for everybody."

Clive – whose parents were born in Jamaica and formed part of the 'Windrush' generation who came to Britain during the 1960s – explained that he wanted viewers to learn about the "history of the Caribbean through (his) family's eyes".

He said: "This series was very much about trying to tell a little bit of the history of the Caribbean through my family's eyes and the connection it has to me.

"I’ll be unearthing my ancestral roots and reconnecting with family members I didn’t even know I had! I’ll be taking in the vibrant streets of Cuba, the nightlife of Jamaica, the lush landscapes of the Dominican Republic and the beach paradise of Barbados."