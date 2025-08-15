S Club 7 star Jon Lee went missing for two years.

Jon Lee has opened up about the tough time he went through

The 43-year-old former pop star has revealed he went off the rails following the death of his dad in 2019 after a battle with motor neurone disease and the end of a relationship - revealing he left his mother a note and she didn't hear from him again for two years.

During an appearance on Celebs Go Dating, Jon explained: "I had an emotional slap from this relationship, and then that [dad was diagnosed with motor neurone disease] happened.

"And I hadn't quite recovered myself from that, and then that happened as well and everything fell apart ...

"Within the first year, he'd completely lost the ability to move, he couldn't speak, he had to be fed through a tube in his stomach.

"He couldn't talk to me. To go out like that, I literally lost the plot. I thought: 'What the f*** is the point?' It broke my heart' ...

"I went out, I was taking loads of drugs. I went completely off the rails. That got to a point where I had to make a decision. I had to sort myself out or it wasn't going to end well."

Jon decided to flee abroad and told his mum in a note. He said: "I wrote to my mum, I sent her my front door key. I wrote her a note saying I don't know where I'm going, I don't know what I'm doing, but I need to sort myself out ...

"She didn't know where I was. She said every time the phone rang she thought it was going to be the police saying: 'We found Jon and he's dead' ...

"That's my biggest regret, that I caused her ... "

It comes after Jon opened up about his addiction issues revealing he was secretly hooked on crystal meth and the drug almost killed him.

He told the Daily Mail: “I didn’t even recognise myself at that time. Sometimes, in the midst of one of the psychotic episodes where I’d be smashing my flat up with a hammer, I’d catch sight of myself in the mirror and say: ‘What the f***?’

"I’d be standing there, holes in the walls around me, cuts all over my knuckles, my eye swollen from where I’d been punching myself in the head.”"

He added: "As well as the crystal meth, I was taking GHB, which just knocks you out if you take a certain amount. I’d take four times the dose, hoping not to wake up.

"When I did, often a whole 24 hours later, I just remember crying my eyes out because I simply didn’t want to be here.

"Gin, vodka and wine most days. I’d party, get up and go to work. But if I didn’t have work, I could drink three quarters of a bottle of gin in the afternoon.

“Then there were the drugs – cannabis, cocaine and ecstasy, all recreational, but happening on a daily basis."