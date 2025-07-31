S Club are in talks with Netflix to create a documentary about the group's history.

A documentary about S Club could make its way to Netflix

Original group member Jon Lee confirmed that the streaming giant is interested in making a programme that will delve into the huge highs and massive lows experienced by the late 1990s, early 2000s band .

The Reach For The Stars hitmakers - which originally comprised Jo O'Meara, 46, Rachel Stevens, 47, Jon Lee, 43, Hannah Spearritt, 44, Bradley McIntosh, 43, Tina Barrett, 48, and the late Paul Cattermole, 46 - faced it all.

The dark times include Jo being caught up in the Jade Goody and Shilpa Shetty racism scandal in 2007’s Celebrity Big Brother and Jon talking openly about spending £250 a week on crystal meth, trashing his flat with a hammer whilst high, and being sectioned.

It is expected that the documentary - which is yet to be confirmed by Netflix - will also cover Paul's sudden death from heart failure aged 46 in 2023, just before the group's reunion gigs, as well as Hannah quitting the band because of mental health reasons, following Paul's passing.

However, viewers will relive the good times in which S Club - the band's new name - achieved four UK Number One singles, as well as three Top 10 albums.

Jon revealed to The Sun newspaper's TV Biz column: "The record company own the rights to all the TV shows and our music catalogue and they’re talking to Netflix, which will be great.

"We’re also talking to them about doing our own documentary as well. Just for us.

"If you pooh-pooh everything, fans are like, ‘That’s a part of my childhood gone.’

"People don’t like it when you moan. They think, ‘I would have swapped with you in a heartbeat.'"

Jon is taking part in the new series of the E4 reality show Celebs Go Dating, which starts on August 11.

The episode also includes Kerry Katona, 44, Christine McGuinness, 37, Mark Labbett, 59, Donna Preston, 39, Sam Prince, 28, Olivia Hawkins, 30, and Louis Russell, 24.