Coleen Nolan feels a "little sad" to be turning 60 as a "single woman".

Coleen Nolan worries she may never find love again

The 'Loose Women' star marked the milestone on Wednesday (12.03.25) and ahead of the big birthday, Coleen confessed she fears she may never get another chance to experience falling in love.

She told the Mirror newspaper: ""[I'm] turning 60 as a single woman and, while that's right for me at this stage, I did have a moment this week of feeling a little sad that I might not get to love again.

"I love being in love and being loved, and I feel I still have a lot to give in that department."

However, Coleen is adamant she won't be using dating apps again when looking for love.

She added: " I won’t be doing the dating app thing again – if I do meet someone it’ll be through fate or friends, although I can’t really imagine it, as the only guys I meet in my industry are either too young, married or gay."

Coleen - who was previously married to Shane Ritchie and Ray Fensome - has been single since late 2024 when she split from her boyfriend Michael Jones after three years together.

The former couple met on dating app Tinder in 2021 but they called time on their relationship and decided to stay friends.

She told OK! Magazine: "We’ve decided that we would rather just stay friends, take it as a friendship, And, you know, it’s nothing to do with anyone else, it’s nobody’s fault.

"But I’m really busy and when I’m not really busy with work I’m busy on the farm and I feel personally that I can’t give time to everything. We still get along great and hopefully we can continue to be friends, who knows?"

She added of Michael: "I’m not going to say it wasn’t sad, because of course it was. But I really hope that once that sadness goes away we can continue to be friends. I don’t regret any of it, it was fabulous.

"Michael came along at just the right time for me and I think over the last three-and-a-half years we’ve helped each other grow.

"I always choose to focus on the times that were great, not the sad ending. The last two years of both my marriages were probably horrendous, but equally, the 10 years before were fantastic, so I’d rather focus on that."