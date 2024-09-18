Coleen Nolan has praised Ruth Langsford for her "dignity and pride" after her split from Eamonn Holmes.

The former 'This Morning' duo, both 64, announced their breakup in May after 14 years of marriage, and Ruth's 'Loose Women' co-star Coleen has opened up about how her pal is handling things.

She told Woman magazine: "I will say from a friend's point of view is, I've never met anyone that has handled something with so much dignity and pride.

"She's just such a lady, more of a lady then I'll ever be, I would've spilled my guts right now."

Coleen - who has been divorce twice before herself - admitted she has tried giving Ruth some advice, but her friend has taken her own path.

She added: "I've given her advice but she doesn't listen to me, I'm going, 'How can you not say anything?' But I don't need to give her advice."

Ruth is yet to publicly address the breakup since returning to 'Loose Women' last month.

Eamonn has moved out of the home he shared with Ruth, and over summer the GB News presenter admitted he was "not OK".

Speaking at the TRIC Awards in June at the Grosvenor House Hotel, London - where he was nominated in the Best News Presenter category, as well as Best News Broadcast for his work on GB News - he told the Daily Mirror newspaper about the end of his 14-year marriage: "I’m not OK. This is not a good time at all."

When asked about whether he and Ruth will continue to have a relationship of any kind, Eamonn added: "It's too early to say but I hope we can still be friends."

Eamonn, who suffers chronic back pain which is so severe he needed a walking aid and high-tech wheelchair for the ceremony, also admitted he feels as if he is living on "borrowed time", as his father Leonard died at the age of 65 from a heart attack in 1991.

He added: "I wasn’t going to come but I've got this new chair with all these gadgets."