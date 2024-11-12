Coleen Rooney stayed with husband Wayne Rooney after he cheated on her because "there was always love there".

Coleen Rooney has stayed with Wayne because there was always love there

The 38-year-old star has been with the former England striker and captain, 39, since they were 16 but despite his infidelity, she has always felt smitten with him.

Coleen - who has jetted out to Brisbane, Australia ahead of her stint on 'I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!' - told Fearne Cotton's 'Happy Place' podcast: "With me and Wayne, you know, I've always said there was always love still there. So why throw it away when you can work at it?

"We might not have got through it, but we have and that's the way I look at it.

"And, hopefully, it will be like that for the rest - just a nice, smooth-sailing marriage."

She added: "We've gone through the hard times together, we've gone through the good times together, and we know each other well."

Wayne, who has four children with Coleen - Kai, 13, Klay, 10, Kit, seven, and Cass, five - recently supported his wife when she was unsuccessfully sued by Jamie Vardy's wife Rebekah, 42, in the 'Wagatha Christie' libel showdown.

It comes after she named her Instagram account as the source of leaked stories to the press from her private account and Rebekah was ordered to pay 90 per cent of Coleen’s legal costs - but the bill is being contested over claims it has been inflated by items including fancy dinners and stays in swanky hotels.

It is expected she may talk about her case, which was dubbed Wagatha Christie for her social media sleuthing, a reference to the legendary mystery author Agatha Christie, in the jungle.

Speaking on Disney+’s ‘The Real Wagatha Christie’, she said: “He [Wayne] just looked at me and said: ‘Coleen, you’re just not you any more, you just look sick.’

Coleen later added: “It caused anxiety and there were lots of tears. I have reactive arthritis. I’ve had it previously, but this situation brought it on a lot more.

“It stripped me of my character, and I didn’t want to socialise with people. I was completely in my own world. It was not a nice place to be.”