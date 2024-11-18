Coleen Rooney felt "ashamed" over going to court with Rebekah Vardy.

Coleen Rooney felt 'ashamed' over going to court with Rebekah Vardy

The 38-year-old star - who is married to footballer Wayne Rooney - was unsuccessfully sued for libel by Jamie Vardy's wife Rebekah, 41, after she accused her fellow WAG of leaking details of her private life to the press via Instagram but revealed on Monday's (18.11.24) episode of 'I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!' that she hoped things would never get that far to begin with.

She said: "I didn't think it would get the impact that it did. I just done it because I was that sick and tired of it. It was draining. It was the fact that it carried on and carried on, that was my worst nightmare for it to go to court. She took me to court. I felt ashamed going to court because I'm not the type to play things out in public.

Coleen - who is reportedly being paid a record £1.5 million fee for her appearance on this year's edition of the jungle reality show - regrets that the whole showdown became a "bit of a joke" because it was never like that for her.

She said: "I just felt like it was putting on a show for the whole world. I didn't want that, I wanted to settle it before and get it done with. What got me about the whole thing was it became a bit of a joke. It wasn't a joke for me.

"People were saying that it was just two schoolgirls but no one knew the full story."

Rebekah was ordered to pay 90 per cent of Coleen’s legal costs - but the bill is being contested over claims it has been inflated by items including fancy dinners and stays in swanky hotels.

The former model was an approved follower of Coleen's private Instagram page and Mrs Rooney was dubbed Wagatha Christie for her social media sleuthing, a reference to the legendary mystery author Agatha Christie.

Meanwhile, 'Loose Women' star and TikTok personality GK Barry had faced the Vile Volcano Bushtucker Trial after being voted by the public to do it and after thwarting off insects and rats, she returned to camp with nine out of a possible 10 stars.

She warned her co-stars: "Good luck to all of you, they've upped it this year. That was hell."

The public then decided that BBC Radio 1 host Dean McCullough will face the Sinister Sarcophagus but exclaimed upon learning that he is to go underground that that is the "one thing" he said he did not want to do whilst in the jungle.

He said: "I'm going underground?! What's a Sarcorphagos? A coffin? That is the one thing that I didn't want to do!"

'I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!' continues on Tuesday (19.11.24) on ITV1 at 9pm.