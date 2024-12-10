Coleen Rooney "sorted everything for Christmas" before she went into 'I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!'.

Coleen Rooney 'sorted everything for Christmas' before she went into the I'm A Celeb jungle

The 38-year-old WAG - who has sons Kai, 15, Klay, 11, Kit, eight, and six-year-old Cass with footballer Waney Rooney - entered the ITV1 jungle reality show in mid-November and revealed that she had already taken care of everything for the festive period before she headed Down Under.

She told the Daily Mirror newspaper: "I think my head before I went in was just to get everything sorted for the kids and get everything done for Christmas. "I wanted to get out of here so I could just enjoy it.

"But then I didn't actually think about going in. It wasn't until I was in there that I thought: 'What have I signed myself up for? What am I doing?"

Coleen actually finished second in the jungle just behind McFly singer Danny Jones but revealed that when she first went into the outback, she had a "little cry" to herself and never imagined she would get anywhere near the final.

She said: ""I had a little cry and I thought I don't know whether I can go all this way.

"I went off and did the washing up and collected the wood and did what- ever I had to do. I just got on with it."

"In the first week, I just thought I can't see me going all the way because I was just me," she says.

"We had loads of personalities in there who were great and I got on with, but they were performers. I was just sat there thinking what do I bring?'

"It wasn't uncomfortable. They made it comfortable. It was just me sitting back and looking at that camp and thinking I was quieter than everyone.

"But obviously people enjoyed it and wanted me to stay in there longer and see a bit more of me.

"I don't know why but they did."