Coleen Rooney doesn't care about "winning anyone over" on 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!'.

Coleen Rooney plans to be herself

The 37-year-old star - who has four sons, Kai, 15, Klay, 11, Kit, eight, and Cass, six, with husband Wayne Rooney - knows appearing on the programme will be the most she has ever "been exposed" to the public, and while that means people will be forming opinions about her, she's planning to be herself.

She told the Sunday Mirror newspaper: "This show is going to be the most I’ve ever been exposed and people will get to see me for me. Everyone has opinions of people in the public eye, and what they’re like based on events in their life. But it’s a show that is nice to see what personalities are out there, not just written about. I think it will be interesting.

"To be honest with you, I’m doing the show for me. I’m not doing it for anyone else. Not to win anyone over. What you see is what you get and if people like it, they like it, and if they don’t, they don’t. Everyone’s not everyone’s cup of tea. But it’s the most you will ever see me as me. I think it’s a show that exposes the person for what they are."

Coleen knows she's likely to face questions about her feud with Rebekah Vardy, who she accused of leaking stories about her and won a subsequent court case against, but hopes people don't dwell on it too much.

She said: "That’s a place that I’ve been, I’ve dealt with it.

"I did the documentary to draw a line under it and it depends on what conversation it actually is at the time. In my life now, I’m just moving forward and not looking back. That’s something I’ve done my whole life, dealt with things and moved forward at the time and got on.

"There are more important things to think about with the family and kids. So it depends on the conversation at the time and what’s said. But talking to the press and stuff, I did the documentary to explain what happened, my view on it and just get on with my life really."

Coleen is looking forward to taking part in the show because it gives her a chance to put herself first.

She said: "It’s a one-off adventure and it’s a test of now, we are so caught up in a busy life and with devices and I just feel like now’s the time I Could go and do something for myself because I feel like I’m always doing, like I’m a mum, a wife, I feel like I can do something for me. It’s the perfect show."