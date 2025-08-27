Davina McCall thinks "confidence is key in attractiveness".

Davina McCall will host the new BBC show

The 57-year-old star hosts Stranded on Honeymoon Island, the new BBC dating show, and Davina has shared what she believes to be key to relationship success.

Davina told the BBC: "What’s so good about putting a couple in a problematic situation early on, is that it shows you who somebody really is. An important part of finding somebody attractive is learning how they handle difficult times. Are they resourceful? Can they do the things needed to keep them safe and comfortable for the next few weeks? How attractive is that to the other person?

"The other thing I’ve realised with this show is how important confidence is. It’s so interesting how some couples come together, and you can see how they build each other’s confidence from the get-go.

"Some couples come together and find each other very attractive at the speed dating, but one of them might lose confidence very quickly, and confidence is key in attractiveness, I think."

Davina described herself as the "mother of the show". However, the veteran presenter explained that she couldn't "keep popping up every week".

Speaking about her role on the new show, Davina - who was married to Matthew Robertson between 2000 and 2017 - said: "I’m there at the speed dating to welcome them to the experience and to get them all geared up and tell them all what’s going to happen. As it’s called Stranded on Honeymoon Island, they do need to be and feel stranded so I can’t keep popping up every week.

"I’m there in the last couple of shows to support the couples, they’ve been on quite a journey so I wanted to go in and have a chat with them. I feel like they needed to see mummy, I’m like the mother of the show and they needed a bit of motherly love. It was a tough journey for all of the cast, so I felt it was important for me to be there at the beginning and the end."