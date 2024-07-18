Cooking with the Stars' Abbey Clancy reveals husband Peter Crouch has only made her toast in 20 years

Abbey Clancy has told how her husband Peter Crouch hasn't made her a meal "in 20 years", as she gears up for 'Cooking with the Stars'.

The 38-year-old model - who has children Sophia, 11, Liberty, seven, Johnny, four, and three-year-old Jack with the star - joked the former professional footballer once made her a piece of toast, but she cannot recall him cooking up much of a storm in the kitchen, apart from perhaps some pasta with chorizo.

She said: "No one else in the family cooks apart from me. Pete’s never made me a meal in 20 years!

"I think the most I’ve ever had out of him is a piece of toast.

"I think he might have made some pasta with chorizo, but that’s it. My daughter Sophia likes cooking, she makes herself those smoothie bowls every morning. My signature dish at home would probably be a fish pie."

Abbey signed up for the ITV1 show - in which eight celebrities are each paired with a professional chef, who becomes their mentor as they aim to be crowned series champion - because she wants to "improve" her cooking lessons.

She said: "I love learning new skills. I’ve never been taught how to cook and I’ve sort of winged it all these years.

"I wanted to improve my cooking skills. I actually asked Pete for cooking lessons for Christmas and then this opportunity came up. I was so excited to be taught by a Michelin starred chef.

"I love to cook but this is a totally different experience, being in that kitchen with a time limit, the cameras, under pressure and the competition element.

"I feel like that’s where I could fail and crack under the pressure. When I’m under pressure I can’t take anything in and I’ve never followed a recipe in my life. It’s a different way of learning for me, I’m a visual learner."

But Abbey is hoping she doesn't have to cook with artichoke, which she counts as her "food hell".

She added: "My guilty pleasure is pizza, I love pizza, I like Hawaiian. Everywhere I’ve gone all over the world I’ve definitely had a pizza. My food hell is artichoke."

TV presenter Carol Vorderman, stage and screen actor Christopher Biggins, Paralympic swimmer Ellie Simmonds, YouTuber Harry Pinero, comedian Katherine Ryan, former Olympic sprinter Linford Christie and former 'Strictly Come Dancing' pro dancer Pasha Kovalev are also part of the line up.

'Cooking with the Stars' - co-hosted by Emma Willis and Tom Allen - returns on July 30th at 8pm on ITV1.