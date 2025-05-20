‘Coronation Street’ and ‘Doctor Who’ actor Michael McStay has died aged 92.

A representative for Michael confirmed the veteran performer was killed by heart failure on Sunday (18.05.25), having spent his final moments surrounded by family.

A spokesperson said: “It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Michael McStay, an actor of the highest standing and talented writer, whose career across stage, screen and radio spanned over six decades.”

Born in 1932, Michael had a long and prolific career in television, theatre, film and radio, beginning in the 1950s.

He gained national recognition for his role in the long-running detective series ‘No Hiding Place’, and later appeared in numerous British television staples including ‘Doctor Who’, ‘Blunt’, ‘Thatcher: The Final Days’, ‘The Avengers’ and ‘The Persuaders!’.

His final television appearance came in 2011, when he portrayed Alan Hoyle in ‘Coronation Street’, taking over the role from John Woodvine during a significant storyline involving the character John Stape.

Michael also appeared in several films, including the 1967 crime drama ‘Robbery’, directed by Peter Yates.

Alongside acting, he was a talented writer, penning a string of plays for BBC Radio 4 as well as the ITV sitcom ‘Pull the Other One’ in 1984.

Fans shared their grief on social media following the announcement of his death.

One wrote: “Sad to see that Michael McStay has passed away. Absolutely adored him in ‘Corrie’ as Alan Hoyle in the John Stape storyline.

“Both him and the late Jean Fergusson were brilliant in the basement episode.”

Another tribute read: “Someone else I had the pleasure of meeting again yesterday was Michael McStay who at 91 was as sharp and witty to chat with as a man half his age.”

Michael studied Drama, French and Philosophy at Bristol University, later performing in 13 one-hour episodes of the French series ‘Le Mari de L’Ambassadeur’.

He also served two years in the military.

In 1967, Michael married fellow actor Jennifer Clulow, now 81, known for roles in ‘The Avengers’, ‘Keeping Up Appearances’ and ‘No Hiding Place’.

Even though Michael stepped back from public life in his later years, he remained deeply reflective about his career.

Speaking on Toby Hadoke’s ‘Happy Times and Places’ podcast, Michael said he had no regrets about roles he missed out on – including James Bond – instead expressing contentment with his personal life. He said: “I wouldn’t swap my family for all the success in the world.”