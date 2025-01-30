'Coronation Street' have cast two "chaotic and loud" nightmare neighbour characters, and their arrival will be part of a show first.

Mick and Lou Michaelis, played by Joe Layton and Farrel Hegarty

Mick and Lou Michaelis, who are played by Joe Layton and Farrel Hegarty, will move into Mawdsley Street at the back of Chesney and Gemma Winter-Brown's house, which will be the first time ever 'Coronation Street' have extended the serial drama across the ginnel.

While Lou and Gemma - who is played by Dolly-Rose Campbell - will initially strike up a friendship, the colourful character is to bring some "chaos" to the cobbles.

Farrel said: "I’m delighted and so grateful to be joining the cast of 'Coronation Street'.

"I have genuinely been blown away by how ridiculously warm and nice everyone is.

"Lou is definitely an exciting character to play because she’s got good and bad parts to her, she’s a life force and full of beans.

"She’s a very colourful person who likes to make waves and try to cause chaos.

"But she also has that strong family loyalty, especially between Mick and Lou, they are thick as thieves and will stick up for each other, even when they probably shouldn’t."

Lou will appear for the first time on February 12th, and she and Gemma have an instant bond because their kids go to Bessie Street School.

However, Mick will rock up on February 14th and 'Corrie' viewers will be stunned to discover he is the man in the silver van who has been harassing Chesney (Sam Aston), who is none the wiser.

Joe added: "'Coronation Street' is such an institute in British television and to get to walk down the cobbles in Mick’s shoes is so exciting.

"To also do it alongside Farrel is awesome - we are having great fun together and connecting really well whilst developing our characters.

"It also gives the opportunity to get a look behind the curtain of this huge machine and be a small cog within the big picture of Coronation Street and to work alongside people who take such pride in their work.

"It’s just a really happy place, friendly and welcoming. I’m going to relish every moment of it."

Kate Brooks, Producer of 'Coronation Street' added: "Chaotic and loud, Mick and Lou bulldoze their way into Weatherfield, causing absolute carnage for the residents of Coronation Street.

"Their relationship is volatile to say the least, but at the heart of it lies a fierce sense of family loyalty, and woe betide anyone who tries to come between them. Although they're the life and soul of any party, they're equally not everyone's cup of tea, and they soon find themselves at the root of some explosive drama.

"We're thrilled to introduce these new characters into the mix, and the cobbles certainly won't be quiet with this family around."